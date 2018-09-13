Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $687,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,760. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,501 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $29,439,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,969.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 172,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.