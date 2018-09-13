Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $278.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.37.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 4,312 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $87,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

