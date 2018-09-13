SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Sunday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.79 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 65,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.