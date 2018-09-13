SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stake Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of STI stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.