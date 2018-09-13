Sunrun (RUN) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 3,688,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,221,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.64 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 52,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $705,956.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,984,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,172,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 938,694 shares of company stock worth $12,487,384 and sold 229,540 shares worth $3,332,186. Company insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 74.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 47.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.