Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) will report $189.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suburban Propane Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.95 million to $196.89 million. Suburban Propane Partners reported sales of $197.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Suburban Propane Partners.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. ValuEngine lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SPH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 118,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,897. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $174,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,020.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $503,364. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 800.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 42.4% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,832,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,526,000 after purchasing an additional 843,763 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,680,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 365,519 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

