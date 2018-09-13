Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Subsea 7 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 27,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.52. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.00 million. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

