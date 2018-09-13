STK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,418.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, STK has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One STK token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Cobinhood. STK has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $196,418.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00284457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00148190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000539 BTC.

STK Profile

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,834,585 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

