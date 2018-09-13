Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Invuity (IVTY) to Hold

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Invuity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Get Invuity alerts:

Shares of IVTY opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.13. Invuity has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 89.29% and a negative return on equity of 724.87%. research analysts anticipate that Invuity will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Invuity by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,498,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invuity by 76.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invuity by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invuity by 42.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Invuity by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.