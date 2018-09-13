Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 88,930 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 88,930 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $119,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 213,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $66.97 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,012. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

