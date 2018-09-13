Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.