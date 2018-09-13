Stelliam Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Stelliam Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,210,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,620,000. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stelliam Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,124.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,078.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

