State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State Bank Financial accounts for about 2.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Bank Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 690,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in State Bank Financial by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after buying an additional 610,478 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,859,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Bank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of State Bank Financial stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. State Bank Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. analysts expect that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

