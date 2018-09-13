Standard Motor Products (SMP) & Honeywell International (HON) Critical Contrast

Standard Motor Products (NYSE: HON) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Standard Motor Products and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 3 0 0 2.00 Honeywell International 0 2 15 0 2.88

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $172.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Honeywell International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Honeywell International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.12 billion 1.03 $37.97 million $2.83 18.08 Honeywell International $40.53 billion 3.00 $1.66 billion $7.11 23.05

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Honeywell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Standard Motor Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.66% 12.38% 6.89% Honeywell International 3.88% 31.46% 9.85%

Summary

Honeywell International beats Standard Motor Products on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands. The company's Temperature Control segment manufacture, remanufacture, and distribute replacement parts for automotive temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems, primarily under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACi, and Hayden brands. This segment provides new and remanufactured compressors, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, AC service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to large retail chains, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

