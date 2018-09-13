Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

