SSE (SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,203

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,327 ($17.29) to GBX 1,203 ($15.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($20.84) to GBX 1,470 ($19.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.54) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.58) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426.64 ($18.58).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,136 ($14.80) on Thursday. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,554 ($20.24).

In other news, insider Gregor Alexander sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.62), for a total value of £138,208.95 ($180,029.89).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

