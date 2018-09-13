Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Buckingham Research upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of SQ opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.20 and a beta of 4.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $9,243,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,111 shares of company stock worth $98,990,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

