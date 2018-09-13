Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.10% of Splunk worth $157,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $141,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,838.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 460,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 46.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,605,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,761. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup downgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

SPLK opened at $125.94 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

