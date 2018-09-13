Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 9th

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michelle Lohmeier sold 3,420 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $298,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,130.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $42,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,796 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.