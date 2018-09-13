Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 9th

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.
Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
NYSE SPR opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, SVP Michelle Lohmeier sold 3,420 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $298,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,130.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $42,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,796 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
