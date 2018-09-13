SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 451.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5,828.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.