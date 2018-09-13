SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF (ITE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF (BMV:ITE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period.

BMV ITE opened at $58.34 on Thursday. SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $60.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from SPDR Barclays Capitl Intrmdt Trm Trs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

