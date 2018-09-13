Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306,493 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,611,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

ONCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.24. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

