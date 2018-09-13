Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,064,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

