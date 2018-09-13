Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,120,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.88% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $153,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $186,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,681,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,347.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $788,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,881 shares of company stock worth $19,524,916 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of COUP opened at $81.30 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

