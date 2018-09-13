Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 155,929 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,109 shares of company stock worth $1,707,725. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

