Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 574,325 Shares of XL Group Ltd (XL)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 81.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,281,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,325 shares during the period. XL Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XL Group were worth $71,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

XL Group stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. XL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. sell-side analysts expect that XL Group Ltd will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

