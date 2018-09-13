SONO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. SONO has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02890339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00555566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030438 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020951 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033738 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00875520 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020468 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013395 BTC.

About SONO

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 713,779 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

