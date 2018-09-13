Sonic (SONC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.87, but opened at $38.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Sonic shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 56888 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a report on Sunday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,118,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 201,195 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sonic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sonic by 1,995.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 485,611 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC)

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

