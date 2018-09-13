Sonic Co. (SONC) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Sonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sonic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Sonic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONC opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. Sonic has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sonic’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sonic’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other Sonic news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $76,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 14.9% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 178.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,899 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.