Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Director Sells $119,523.90 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $119,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,647. The stock has a market cap of $785.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,386,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 499,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 374,724 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.