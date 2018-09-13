Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.09 ($51.27) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.58 ($51.84).

GLE opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Monday. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

