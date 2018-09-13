Soapstone Management L.P. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ball comprises 9.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Ball worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

