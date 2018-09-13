SJW Group (SJW) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.04.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.42%. equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 224,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 143,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SJW Group by 247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SJW Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 184,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $5,364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 61,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.