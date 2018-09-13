Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.02 Million

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to report sales of $633.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.20 million and the lowest is $619.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $580.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

In related news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,045 shares of company stock worth $7,530,810. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $63,773,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10,214.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,240,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

