Sio Capital Management LLC Takes $6.19 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 3.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $3,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 197.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

