Sio Capital Management LLC Invests $3.85 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stock

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. PerkinElmer accounts for 2.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 79,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $95.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.70 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $393,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

