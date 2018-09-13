Sio Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Sio Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $305.07 on Thursday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.25 and a 12 month high of $315.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann upped their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

