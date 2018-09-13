Simon Property Group (SPG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $203.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as high as $185.55 and last traded at $184.71, with a volume of 50201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.69.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.