Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,517,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $184.94 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

