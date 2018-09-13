Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 34,475.00%.

Silence Therapeutics stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 144.50 ($1.88). 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,380. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.75 ($3.32).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

