Signaturefd LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,354,000 after buying an additional 1,102,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,860,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,039,000 after buying an additional 849,276 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPS opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.