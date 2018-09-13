Signaturefd LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,354,000 after buying an additional 1,102,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,860,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,039,000 after buying an additional 849,276 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DPS opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.
