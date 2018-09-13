Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGL. Citigroup cut Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie cut Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 33.3% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 42,531,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,567,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 252,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 287.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,056,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

