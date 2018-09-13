Short Interest in UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Decreases By 4.7%

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,157 shares, a decline of 4.7% from the August 15th total of 1,225,597 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,669 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UQM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UQM Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,971 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 138,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in UQM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

NYSEAMERICAN UQM opened at $1.31 on Thursday. UQM Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). UQM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

UQM Technologies Company Profile

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

