ShipChain (SHIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,106.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $5,106.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00281480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00148091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,423,903 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

