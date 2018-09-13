Shilling Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (SH)

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Shilling has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Shilling has a total market capitalization of $55,310.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shilling coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shilling alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013501 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002081 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Shilling

Shilling (SH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling . The official website for Shilling is digitalshilling.org

Shilling Coin Trading

Shilling can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shilling should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shilling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.