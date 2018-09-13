Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Day

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Shadow Token has a market cap of $68,004.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00279123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00147294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

