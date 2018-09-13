Severn Trent’s (SVT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,130 ($27.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,080 ($27.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,216.38 ($28.87).

LON:SVT opened at GBX 1,933.50 ($25.19) on Monday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,664 ($21.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,575 ($33.54).

In other news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.82), for a total value of £100,982.90 ($131,539.53).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

