Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

NYSE:SERV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 20,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,994. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000,000 after purchasing an additional 82,774 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 67.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,877,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $6,075,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.