Select Equity Group L.P. Has $320.75 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,543,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,096,659 shares during the quarter. Godaddy makes up 2.6% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $320,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Godaddy news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $3,191,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $53,151.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,785,557 shares of company stock valued at $588,964,102. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.