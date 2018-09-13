Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 29,356 STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 28.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,865.00 and a beta of 1.86. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

